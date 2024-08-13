Wizz Air on Tuesday launched its, "All You Can Fly," plan, allowing members to fly all of the airline's routes for a flat annual fee of 499 euros, and a fee of 9.99 euros per flight.

The fee will rise to 599 euros following the introductory period, which ends August 16.

After the first flight, members pay 9.99 euro for each segment; flights are booked at least three days in advance.

The membership price does not include checked baggage, and flights cannot be modified.

The airline is offering a total of 10,000 memberships. Bookings will be available from September 2024.