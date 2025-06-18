נחיתת מטוס החילוץ הראשון בישראל דוברות

The first rescue flight from Larnaca as part of Operation “Safe Return” landed Wednesday morning at Ben Gurion Airport.

The Airports Authority reinforced staffing at the airport to expedite the processing of passengers, who underwent a fast-track entry procedure and baggage collection.

Returning Israelis were then transported to their vehicles in airport parking lots and via shuttles and trains to city centers across the country.

The Airports Authority emphasized that due to the current security situation, the public should avoid coming to the airport to greet passengers or ordering taxis for pickup.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev visited the control tower at Ben Gurion and spoke with the pilot of the first El Al rescue flight prior to its landing.

השרה רגב משוחחת עם הצוות בטיסת החילוץ הראשונה ממגדל הפיקוח דוברות

A total of ten flights are scheduled to depart from Larnaca to Israel on Wednesday: Two operated by El Al and Sun d'Or, one by Arkia, and seven by Air Haifa.

In parallel, Mano Cruise launched a rescue cruise from Cyprus this morning carrying approximately 1,800 Israelis. By the end of the week, two sailings from Limassol to Ashdod are expected to bring back around 3,600 Israelis. The voyage is estimated to take about 14 hours.