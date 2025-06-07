The Lufthansa Group announced on Friday its intention to reinstate flights to and from Tel Aviv, beginning June 23.

This decision marks a significant development after the airline conglomerate, encompassing carriers such as Lufthansa, Austrian, SWISS, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, ITA, and Lufthansa Cargo, suspended services early last month due to the ongoing regional conflict.

In a statement released by the group, it was clarified that while the resumption of flights is slated for June 23, the individual airlines under the Lufthansa umbrella will recommence services "gradually" for "operational reasons."

The group stressed, "The decision is based on an extensive security analysis and in coordination with the relevant authorities."

However, not all subsidiaries will return simultaneously. ITA, a member of the Lufthansa Group, is scheduled to restart its Tel Aviv flights later, on July 6.

Air India, meanwhile, has extended its flight cancellations to and from Tel Aviv until July 1, as reported by Ynet on Friday.

Several airlines that suspended services to Israel in the wake of the war in Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, had since restored services, only to suspend them again following a recent Houthi missile strike next to Ben Gurion Airport.

United Airlines resumed its flights from Newark Airport in New York to Tel Aviv on Thursday, earlier than originally planned, following a comprehensive operational assessment, in close coordination with pilot and crew unions.

Low-cost carrier Ryanair recently announced that it is canceling all flights to Israel through July 31, while British Airways announced that it is canceling all its flights to Israel until the end of July.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)