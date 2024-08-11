The Cabinet on Sunday approved a bill proposed by Communication Minister Shlomo Karhi to bar Al Mayadeen, a Lebanese news outlet closely affiliated with the Hezbollah terrorist organization, from operating in Israel.

The Communications Ministry stated that Minister Karhi signed an order to block the Al Mayadeen website in Israel and confiscate its equipment.

In the early days of the ongoing war against Hamas, orders were issued to close Al Mayadeen and its reporters did not openly operate in Israel until a few weeks ago.

Two weeks ago, less than 24 hours after the Hezbollah massacre in Majdal Shams, a journalist from Al Mayadeen reported on location from the scene of the disaster.

The journalist, Hanaa Mahmid, arrived at the scene of the massacre and claimed that the 12 children were killed "due to an Israeli attack" while on the screen it was written that she was reporting from the "occupied Syrian Golan."