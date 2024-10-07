Unknown hackers on Monday hacked the Telegram channel of the Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen news channel, accessing the ability to manage the channel.

The hackers published a photograph mocking Iran and the Hezbollah terror group, alongside the words, "Hezbollah are the losers."

A caricature shows the Gaza Strip at the bottom of the sea, pulling Lebanon behind it as they pull on and sink the Iranian ship.

The channel has around 8.5 million followers. Its managers continue erasing the photo that the hackers put up, but the photo reappears.

Al Mayadeen's Telegram channel was blocked several weeks ago, after a Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen journalist arrived at the scene of the Majdal Shams massacre less than 24 hours after it took place to broadcast from the site.

The journalist, Hanaa Mahmid, arrived at the site of the massacre and claimed that the 12 Druze children murdered while playing soccer were murdered due to an "Israeli attack." In the background of the broadcast, it claimed Mahmid was reporting from the, "occupied Syrian Golan."