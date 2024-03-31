News outlets affiliated with enemy states and even terror organizations are heavily covering anti-government demonstrations in Israel, Kan News reported on Sunday.

According to the report by Arab affairs correspondent Omri Haim, the Qatari Al Jazeera network as well as networks from Egypt had reporters on the ground at a recent anti-government demonstration in Tel Aviv.

The report even showed a clip of an Al Jazeera correspondent standing across from the Kirya base in Tel Aviv, the central headquarters of the IDF and Defense Ministry.

To this, news anchor Ayala Hasson commented that the fact that the State of Israel allows the reporter to report from outside such a sensitive security site is a disgrace.

In addition, the report showed a clip of coverage by the Lebanese pro-Hezbollah channel Al Mayadeen featuring live video from the demonstration.

Haim noted that most of the coverage was correct and factual, stating that the demonstrations were to push for a hostage deal and to overthrow the government. With this, he pointed out that the very coverage of the demonstrations was seemingly meant to show a weak spot in Israeli society.

He added that Hamas has learned to take advantage of the division and has begun using them in its press releases, mentioning specifically Hamas press releases that accuse the Prime Minister of letting his personal interests in the way of bringing the hostages back.