Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on Friday visited the Shoes on the Danube Promenade memorial in Budapest, together with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his wife Anikó.

Following the reciting of Kaddish by Peter, a Holocaust survivor, the two leaders and their spouses placed wreaths to commemorate the Jews who were murdered on the banks of the river, and held a minute of silence in memory of the victims.

The Shoes on the Danube memorial by Gyula Pauer and Can Togay, which was erected on the left bank of the Danube near Parliament in 2005, commemorates the victims of the Arrow Cross militiamen in Budapest during World War II.

The victims were told to take off their shoes before being shot and flung into the freezing Danube.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife arrived in Hungary on Thursday and were welcomed by Orban, his wife, and an honor guard, at a ceremony in Budapest.

During the ceremony, Israel's national anthem, Hatikva, was played.

Following the ceremony, Prime Minister Netanyahu met with Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok at the Presidential Palace. The two discussed increasing cooperation between the two countries in the fields of security, economy, and energy.

Netanyahu will remain in Hungary through the end of the weekend.

