An Al Mayadeen reporter at the scene of the massacre

Infuriating: Less than 24 hours after the Hezbollah massacre in Majdal Shams, a journalist from the Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen network reported on location from the scene of the disaster.

The journalist, Hanaa Mahmid, arrived at the scene of the massacre and claimed that the 12 children were killed "due to an Israeli attack" while on the screen it was written that she was reporting from the "occupied Syrian Golan."

After the war began, Al Mayadeen's operations were prohibited in Israel under emergency measures authorized by the government.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi noted at the time that "Al Mayadeen broadcasts and writers serve the despicable terror organizations and the time has come to settle the score with them."

Since then, the network's journalists have returned to broadcasting from Israel but without anything to identify their employer, and sometimes they use Zoom instead of conventional broadcast means.