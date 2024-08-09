The International Federation of Medical Students' Associations (IFMSA) decided to suspend the association of Israeli students for two years due to the war in Gaza and accusations of genocide.

The International Federation of Medical Students' Associations is a non-governmental organization representing medical student associations from 123 countries across six continents. The chairman of the Israeli Medical Association, Prof. Zion Hagai, is working to cancel the suspension.

The decision can only be overturned by a two-thirds majority at the General Assembly of the federation, which will be held next year in August 2025 and the year after in August 2026.

Minister of Health Uriel Busso responded, "The outrageous decision is a badge of shame and disgrace for the medical world. It is a political decision made without any factual basis and contrary to all moral and ethical principles, giving a boost to terrorist organizations. I intend to act with all relevant parties to cancel the severe decision."