Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas claimed on Monday that the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was intended to prolong the conflict in Gaza and will complicate talks on resolving the crisis, Reuters reported, citing comments Abbas made to the Russian RIA news agency.

"There is no doubt that the purpose of Mr. Haniyeh's assassination is to prolong the war and expand its scope," Abbas charged.

"It will have a negative impact on the ongoing negotiations to end the aggression and withdraw Israeli troops from Gaza," he added.

The PA chairman also stated in the interview, "We consider this a cowardly act and a dangerous development in Israeli politics."

"The Israeli occupation authorities are required to abandon their ambitions and stop their aggressive actions against our people and our cause, to comply with international law and implement the Arab Peace Initiative, as well as an immediate and lasting ceasefire and withdrawal from the Gaza Strip," added Abbas.

Haniyeh was eliminated in Tehran last week, in a strike which Hamas and Iran have blamed on Israel. Israeli officials have not commented on the elimination.

Abbas has been critical of Israel’s operation in Gaza, which was launched after Hamas brutally attacked Israel on October 7.

The PA chairman said in April that the PA opposes attacks on civilians, but added, "At the same time, we said that the aggression must be stopped immediately since it is very harmful and we know its results and where it leads."