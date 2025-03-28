The Palestinian Authority has been increasing its efforts over the past few days to take advantage of the public protests against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, with the aim of pathing its path back to the throne in Gaza.

Fatah Movement Spokesperson Abdel Fattah Dawla spoke about the protests in an interview with Sawt Falastin radio and said that they are a clear message from the Gazan people calling for national unity around PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

Dawla emphasized that Hamas is responsible for the failures in the Gaza Strip and the tragedies that befell its people and called to pass authority over the Gaza Strip to "the State of Palestine - which has the legal and national responsibility for the Palestinian people."

Hisham al-Barawi, a leading clan leader in the northern Gaza Strip, expressed support for the protests and blamed Hamas for leading the strip to a state of collapse. In an interview with the official Palestinian radio, he called on Hamas to "respect the will of the public and pass control onto the PA."

Al-Barawi emphasized the importance of "national unity under the Mahmoud Abbas's leadership," and called on Hamas to end its exclusive rule over Gaza. "The public in Gaza is stating its opinion, and it has been suffering for 18 years under a failed regime. The time for change has come."