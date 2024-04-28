Chairman of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas is demanding the end of what he called "the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and to allow food and humanitarian aid to reach all residents of the strip."

In an address at a special meeting of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Abbas said that the Palestinians would never agree to the expulsion of residents from the Gaza Strip or Judea and Samaria.

Regarding the Hamas-led October 7th massacre, he claimed: "If you want to talk about Gaza, and specifically about October 7th, so this is a central stage where there was an attack on civilians. We said from the beginning that we are vehemently opposed to it. Since the incident occurred, we have emphasized that we, as the Palestinian Authority and the PLO, totally oppose any attack on civilians, no matter their leanings and associations. At the same time, we said that the aggression must be stopped immediately since it is very harmful and we know its results and where it leads."

The chairman warned against "a possible Israeli attack on Rafah, which would mean a new Nakba (catastrophe) for the Palestinian people."

He called for international pressure on Israel to refrain from military action in Rafah and specifically addressed the US which he referred to as "the only country that can prevent Israel from committing this crime.

The situation in Gaza is very upsetting. More than 200 days have passed, during which Israel took advantage of the opportunity to attack our people in Gaza under the pretext of revenge against Hamas, but in fact, it took revenge on the entire Palestinian nation," Abbas stated.

He expressed worry that "after the aggression in Gaza ends, Israel will turn to expel the Palestinians from Judea and Samaria."