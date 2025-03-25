The Palestinian News & Information Agency – Wafa reported on Tuesday that the Palestinian Authority's General Intelligence Service has transferred financial aid to the families of terrorists.

According to the report, twenty-eight families of killed terrorists and ten families of security prisoners received the funding, according to the instructions of the head of the General Intelligence Service, Maj. Gen. Majed Faraj.

The transfer of the aid was received by the Palestinian National Institute for Economic Empowerment. The order states that future payments will be conditional on the social status of the families, apparently in an attempt to avoid exposing the payments to deductions by the Israeli government or international sanctions.

Adnan Abu Ayash, director of general intelligence in the Jenin district, said that the move was being carried out in accordance with Mahmoud Abbas' declaration that "even if there is not a penny left, it will be given to the families of the shahids and prisoners."