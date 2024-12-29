New details about the elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh have come out just days after Israel officially took responsibility for the elimination in the heart of Tehran.

Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) Iran expert Beni Sabti told Channel 12 that Haniyeh's elimination was "on a higher level than even the pager operation (in Lebanon). We penetrated the depths and the belly of Iran's most secure facility."

When Israel wanted to take out Haniyeh, who served as the head of Hamas's diplomatic bureau, it decided to rule out the option of eliminating him on Qatari soil so as not to harm the efforts to reach a hostage deal.

In addition, the Israelis learned that Haniyeh would regularly stay in a specific room in the Neshat compound in Tehran.

The compound was guarded by an elite unit of the IRGC, yet Israel still managed to plant a bomb, which was larger than needed since a bomb of the proper size was not found.

A defense official told Channel 12 that the plan almost fell through after the air conditioner in Haniyeh's room malfunctioned, but in the end, the staff managed to repair the air conditioner which allowed for the plan to be executed.