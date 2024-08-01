An indictment was filed this week against a resident of Binyamina accused of threatening to murder Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Lahav 433's Cyber Unit opened an investigation against the suspect in mid-July, on suspicion that he published a threat to murder Netanyahu on Telegram.

"Where is the Shin Bet to arrest me?" he wrote. "Here I am, saying this now: On Saturday night, I am killing Netanyahu."

Investigations by the Cyber Unit revealed the suspect's identity, and the 26-year-old was arrested two weeks ago and brought for questioning.

He was brought before the Magistrates Court in Rishon Lezion for an extension of his arrest, and released under restrictive conditions, among them house arrest.

Following this, Lahav 433 filed an indictment against the suspect this week, on charges of threats to murder.