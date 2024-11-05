The Israel Police released on Tuesday that they are investigating another security incident, related to events that took place during the outbreak of the Swords of Iron War.

The Lahav 433 Unit is conducting the investigations and the police have already carried out a number of related actions.

Ynet reported that the investigation deals with suspicions that officials in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office attempted to change, or as they defined it "to tamper with," meeting minutes or transcripts of cabinet discussions during the war.

According to the report, the IDF and defense establishment have expressed concerns that attempts have been made to change the transcripts and minutes of cabinet discussions, and even of phone calls of security updates with decision makers, mainly by Netanyahu. It was also reported that the prime minister's former military secretary, Major General Avi Gil, had written to the State Attorney on this matter several months ago.

Earlier today, the court extended the detention of two suspects, including Eli Feldstein, until Sunday, in connection to the leak of documents from the Prime Minister's Office, despite the Shin Bet's request to extend their detention by eight days.

Three of the suspects, who have been prevented from meeting with their lawyers in recent days, met with defense attorneys today. Feldstein is accused of leaking classified and confidential IDF documents to foreign media during the war.

To be noted that four of the five detainees all serve in a classified unit in the IDF. The arrested suspects include a reserve officer, who has the rank of major. Another suspect was released during the previous court hearing to house arrest.

It was reported yesterday that the Sinwar Documents, which are at the center of the investigation and were published in the German newspaper Bild, were not located inside the Gaza Strip, but reached Unit 8200 through intelligence systems.

The Shin Bet and IDF are examining how classified documents, which are at the center of their investigations, leaked from the system, to which only a limited number of people had access.

The defense establishment says that the disclosure of the documents harms state security and causes damage, as terrorist organizations are also watching the news and learning about the materials found by the IDF, which could lead Hamas to conduct follow-up investigations and find out how the documents were located, thus exposing Israeli sources.