Following an extensive undercover investigation over the course of several months, police officers from the Lahav 433 special unit on Monday morning arrested a sitting mayor.

The mayor, later named as Harish Mayor Yitzhak Keshet, is suspected of sexual crimes against a number of women.

In some of the instances, Keshet is also suspected of using his position of power to commit the crimes. He is also suspected of interfering with legal and investigative processes, and breach of trust.

Police said that following the transition from the undercover stage of the investigation to the revealed stage of the investigation, Keshet was arrested and interrogated at Lahav 433's offices. In addition, two other suspects were detained for questioning.

Keshet is expected to be brought to court later on Monday for an extension of his arrest.