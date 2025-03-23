Turkish prosecutors on Saturday requested that an Istanbul court detain Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and four of his aides on charges of terrorism and corruption, Imamoglu’s office confirmed, according to Reuters.

Imamoglu, a prominent opposition figure and potential rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan , was taken into custody on Wednesday over allegations of graft and aiding a terrorist organization.

The mayor has dismissed the accusations as “unimaginable accusations and slanders.” A court decision on his detention is expected early Sunday.

If convicted on terrorism charges, Turkish law would allow the government to appoint a trustee to take over the Istanbul municipality.

Meanwhile on Saturday, massive demonstrations erupted outside Istanbul’s municipal headquarters and the main courthouse, with police using tear gas and pepper spray pellets to disperse the crowds, according to Reuters.

Protesters responded by hurling firecrackers and other projectiles. Similar clashes took place in the capital, Ankara, and the western coastal city of Izmir for the third consecutive night, as authorities deployed water cannons against demonstrators.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported that 323 people had been detained in connection with the protests, stating, “No attempt to harm public order will be allowed.”

The opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has denounced Imamoglu’s detention as politically motivated, urging supporters to protest within legal bounds. The government, however, maintains that the judiciary operates independently and denies any political interference in the case.

Imamoglu, 54, has been seen as a leading contender against Erdogan, even surpassing him in some polls. He was expected to be formally announced as the CHP’s presidential candidate within days.

Speaking on Saturday, Erdogan accused the CHP of attempting to “provoke our nation” and warned that authorities would not tolerate acts of vandalism.