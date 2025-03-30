Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was recorded in a mosque marking the end of the month of Ramadan, wishing for the end of "Zionist Israel," against the backdrop of tensions between Ankara and Jerusalem.

"We see what is happening in Palestine. Allah will destroy Zionist Israel for His holy name. We must see what is happening there and therefore we must unite and be strong and be brothers here, Allah will always strengthen our unity," said Erdogan.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said: "The dictator Erdogan has revealed his anti-Semitic face. Erdogan is dangerous to the region, as well as to his own people, as is demonstrated right now. Hopefully, the members of the NATO alliance will understand this, and sooner rather than later."

Erdogan's tone has hardened recently at a time when protests in the country are escalating due to his regime's decision to arrest Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

The arrest of the Istanbul mayor, the most popular opposition figure in Turkey, sparked massive protests, mainly in the major cities.

During the demonstrations, thousands were arrested, including journalists and foreign reporters, some of whom were deported from Turkey.