Interception of UAV that made its way from Lebanese territory IDF Spokesperson's Unit

An unmanned aerial vehicle launched by Hezbollah was intercepted on Monday by the IDF as it was making its way to the Karish gas rig, the second such incident in recent days.

The UAV was intercepted by the Israeli Navy's Sa'ar 6-class corvette, in cooperation with the IAF in the area of Israel’s economic waters. The same missile two days ago intercepted another UAV that made its way towards the gas rig.

Hours after the first UAV was launched at the Karish rig, Hezbollah fired the deadly rocket that led to the deaths of 12 children and teens on a soccer field in Majdal Shams.

On Monday morning, approximately 20 projectiles that were identified crossing from Lebanon fell in an open area adjacent to the Goma Junction in northern Israel. No injuries were reported, and in accordance with protocol, no sirens were sounded.

Within several minutes of the launches, the IAF struck and destroyed the launcher used to fire the projectiles toward northern Israel in the area of Houla in southern Lebanon.

Later on Monday, the IAF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Kfarhamam from which projectiles were fired toward Har Dov. Additional terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon was struck over the past day.

In addition, a Hezbollah terrorist cell that was identified operating in the area of Meiss El Jabal was eliminated by the IAF.