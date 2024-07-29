Masked Military Police investigators raided the Sde Teiman Camp where Hamas Nukhba terrorists are being held and detained eight IDF reservists suspected of abusing a detained terrorist.

Physical clashes broke out at the scene between the MPs and the reservists. The terrorist had been taken to the hospital with injuries.

One of the soldiers at the facility wrote: "I am posting this with tears of fury and frustration - the IDF is against IDF soldiers. The Military Police Investigations Unit arrived wearing masks to arrest the Force 100 of soldiers who are guarding the Nukhbas, seized their weapons, took their cellphones, and are violently arresting them using teargas. During the raid on the reserves force, the soldiers' guns, phones, and personal belongings were taken. The force is bunkered down in the base and is unwilling to cooperate with this disgrace. In recent months soldiers have been telling me that the Military Police is looking to get them and breathing down their necks. It was expected. Part of the team was already arrested and taken for interrogation."

The IDF stated: "Due to a suspicion of severe abuse of a detainee who was held in the detention facility in Sde Teiman, a Military Police investigation was opened by the order of the Military Prosecution."

Coalition MKs walked out of a Finance Committee meeting on the state budget to protest the raid. In addition, the Otzma Yehudit party announced that their Ministers and MKs were making their way to the detention facility to demand the end of the "disgraceful arrest of IDF soldiers there."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir commented on the incident: "The scene of Military Police coming to arrest our best heroes in Sde Teiman is nothing less than shameful. I recommend that the Defense Minister, Chief of Staff, and military authorities support the soldiers and learn from the Israel Prisons Service, summer camp and tolerance for terrorists are over. The soldiers need complete backing."