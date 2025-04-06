President Isaac Herzog awarded the Presidential Medal of Honor on Sunday to Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama in recognition of his support for Israel following the October 7th Massacre, his courageous stance against antisemitism, and his enduring friendship with the Jewish people.

Prime Minister Rama, accompanied by his wife Linda Rama, was welcomed at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem. The leaders held a diplomatic meeting focused on regional developments and the urgent need to secure the release of the hostages held in Gaza.

During the ceremony, President Herzog praised Prime Minister Rama’s moral clarity and leadership: “I am proud to present you with the Presidential Medal of Honor – the highest civilian decoration in Israel. This medal is awarded to individuals who illuminate the world with exceptional leadership, moral clarity, democratic values, and an unbreakable friendship with the Jewish people and the State of Israel.”

He added, “When the time came to turn words into action, you rose to the challenge with courage. In our darkest hour, after the horrific Hamas attack on Israel – the most devastating assault on the Jewish people since the Holocaust – you refused to succumb to international pressure. You held fast to your moral compass and expressed deep friendship and vital support for Israel.

“Jewish tradition teaches that the world stands on three pillars: justice, truth, and peace. I believe these values – and the balance between them – define your leadership and the special bond between our nations. May the friendship between Albania and Israel remain a beacon of goodwill in these dark times, reminding us all that integrity and courage are always a choice—and that a safer and more peaceful future is possible.”

In his remarks, Prime Minister Rama said: “I am honoured to accept this award on behalf of the Albanian people, and first and foremost, on behalf of all Albanians—Muslims and Christians—who put themselves and their lives on the line during the darkest hour of modern history, and turned our country into the only one in Europe that ended the Second World War with more Jews than it started with.”

He added, “We do everything we can to be vocal on antisemitism, we have passed legislation, and promoted Holocaust education in our schools. Because, for us, this is not just about the Jews—it is about humanity.”

Prime Minister Rama stressed, “In this particularly difficult moment, there are innocent people held in the dungeons of Hamas. I want to repeat—Albania has always supported a two-state solution, but it is our view that there is no solution while Hamas is around. Hamas is not a resistance movement. Hamas are the Nazis of the new century, and as history has taught us—there is no compromise with Nazis.”