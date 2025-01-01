The IDF has released a report on military discipline and culture throughout the war, spearheaded by Major General (res.) Moti Baruch. The report is part of the operational analysis of the deaths of Sergeant Gur Kehati and Ze’ev Erlich.

The report reviewed numerous irregular incidents, including the unauthorized entry of civilians into combat zones, using phones in combat areas, and weapons offenses. The Military Police have initiated investigations into some cases.

The committee found the IDF operates with a focus on determination, mission perseverance, and the preservation of human life. However, the investigation identified multple challenges, including a drop in operational tension and discipline as the war became more protracted, safety lapses in handling weapons, and prohibited phone use in combat zones, notably in Gaza. Substandard weapons also entered combat areas.

During the conflict, unauthorized civilian presence in combat zones was reported, but not deemed widespread. Some civilians, like contractors and journalists, were allowed entry for essential purposes.

An IDF spokesperson confirmed Rabbi Tzvi Kostiner's unauthorized entry into Gaza, alongside a civilian donor.

The report did not address claims that Daniella Weiss, leader of the Nahala movement, had been escorted into Gaza in an IDF vehicle to survey locations for new Israeli towns. Allegedly, the soldiers involved moved Weiss through unofficial breaches in the IDF perimeter around Gaza to avoid notifying their superiors of her visit.

Security information protocol adherence waned as the conflict persisted, with instances of open cellphone use in combat areas noted. This led to social media videos indicating the precise locations of active units, undermining international legitimacy.

Parallel to this, Northern Command Major General Uri Gordin continues the command investigation into the incident leading to Kehati and Erlich's deaths, while Military Police expedite the criminal investigation. The examination includes whether Zabo's entry into Gaza was unauthorized. The Chief of Staff stated that the command review summary will be finalized after receiing the Military Police investigation and will be reviewed by the military prosecution.