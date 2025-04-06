On Friday morning, a special workshop was held at the Israel Dog Unit (IDU) base in Kfar Tapuah in Samaria for trainee trainers from Woof-Dogs Academy. The IDU, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, shared their experience in rescue work, and taught the trainers learned how to handle rescue, detection, and cadaver dogs. The workshop included both theoretical and practical lessons.

As part of the theoretical lessons, IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov lectured on a broad array of topics related to the proper training and deployment of working dogs in the search for missing persons, correct methods to analyze and manage a missing person case, and proper care and training of working dogs from a young age.

The practical section was held in the Samaria hills near the IDU base, and included demonstrations of working dogs in various roles by IDU volunteers.

The course included a display of dozens of missing persons who have never been found, and a review of Israel's current shortcomings regarding missing person cases, including the state's lack of recognition or investment in locating them.