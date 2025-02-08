Cleared for publication: Soldier dies on base in southern Israel

An Israeli soldier who was found in critical condition at a southern base has been pronounced dead, authorities announced today (Saturday). The military police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the event, and the findings will be reviewed by the military prosecution.

On Thursday, the IDF announced that Sergeant First Class (res.) Nadav Cohen, aged 21 and Staff Sergeant Nachman Refael Ben Ami, aged 20, from Eilat, both from the 51st Battalion, Golani Brigade had been killed in Gaza.

Additionally, a soldier in the 51st Battalion from the Golani Brigade was severely injured during the incident, and seven others were lightly to moderately injured.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and his family has been notified.

Initial investigations show that a crane collapsed in the northern area of the new buffer zone, killing two soldiers who were in the building.

The incident occurred around midnight, and military investigative police are expected to be involved in the investigation. According to the Israel Meteorological Service, gusts reached around 60 kilometers per hour (37.3 mph) around the time of the tragedy.

According to the Soroka Hospital, "From the crane collapse event in the Gaza Strip, two injured individuals were transported to the trauma center, one seriously injured and the other moderately. Both suffered limb injuries and underwent life-saving surgeries. They are currently hospitalized in the intensive care unit."