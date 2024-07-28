Bituah Leumi, Israel's national social security agency, reported on Sunday that since the beginning of the war, 860 Israeli civilians have been murdered, of which 53 were under the age of 18.

Geographically, the majority of those who were murdered, 821 of them, were from southern Israel.

Of the 53 children who were murdered, four were 0-3 years old, four were 4-6 years old, 18 were between the ages of 7 and 13, eight of which were murdered in the massacre in Majdal Shams on Saturday, and 27 boys and girls between the ages of 14 and 18 have been murdered- four of whom were murdered on Saturday.