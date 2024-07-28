The IDF began an investigation into the circumstances of the rocket strike on Majdal Shams that has killed 12 children so far.

According to an initial investigation, there was no failures in the systems for identifying the rocket, and an alert was activated for 20 seconds before the rocket hit—contrary to the claims of Majdal Shams residents, who claim that the alert was activated for only a few seconds.

Regarding the failure to intercept the rocket, the IDF stated that it was due to the terrain conditions, as well as the fact that the rocket flew at a low altitude.

This morning (Sunday), the names of 11 of the 12 children and teenagers who were killed yesterday by a direct hit from a rocket launched by Hezbollah at the Druze settlement in the northern Golan Heights were released.

The victims were laid to rest at 11:00 AM at the village cemetery.

Ten of the victims were identified as Fajer Laith Abu Saleh (16), Ameer Rabeea Abu Saleh (16), Hazem Akram Abu Saleh (15), Johnny Wadeea Ibrahim (13), Iseel Nasha’at Ayoub (12), Vinees Adham Alsafadi (11), Yazan Nayeif Abu Saleh (12), Alma Ayman Fakher Eldin (11), Naji Taher Halabi (11) and Milad Muadad Alsha’ar (10). They will be laid to rest at 11 am on Sunday.

An eleventh victim, Nathem Fakher Saeb (16), will be laid to rest at 10 am.

The municipality stated, "With great sorrow and sadness, and at peace and with complete submission to God's will, Majdal Shams mourns the best of its children and youth who were killed in the attack on the soccer field."