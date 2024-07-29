Likud MK Boaz Bismuth spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National New s on Monday about the funeral of the children killed in the Majdal Shams rocket strike. ''It was horrific. Especially in the Middle East, and especially after the October 7th massacre, you think you've seen the worst, but then comes something even worse. Eleven coffins, eleven mourning mothers - it's too much. This is why the Druze give their lives for Israel - to make sure that whoever committed this crime will pay. We must make sure they pay as well.''

Bismuth has a clear vision of what Israel's response must be. ''Some people say that we shouldn't escalate the situation. I say that will pay for those people to come to Israel, go to Majdal Shams, and warn those mothers that they are escalating the situation. If we don't deter our enemies, we invite not just a second such attack but a third and fourth one as well. Our jets flew 1800 kilometers to Yemen over one resident of Tel Aviv - is he worth more than 12 children from Majdal Shams? We should have the same reaction.''

He also discussed the meeting between Prime Minister Netanyahu and presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and the alleged tensions between the two. ''Prime Minister Netanyahu's visit was a bipartisan invitation from both parties in both houses, and I wish both Harris and Trump success in November. I was surprised to hear Harris claim that the population of Gaza is being starved as part of Israel's military strategy, something we know to be untrue, especially when nearly 80% more food is being brought into Gaza than before the war.''

''There was a second thing, the call for a ceasefire and Palestinian state - the last thing we need right now. Such a thing would make Sinwar a hero and have all the terrorists in the Middle East copy him. I wish both candidates much success, but when you are a candidate, you need to be careful about saying things like that.''