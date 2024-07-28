Former NBA player Eddie Curry has "adopted" Kfir Bibas, the youngest hostage kidnapped during the Hamas massacre of October 7, and is campaigning for Kfir's release, the New York Post reported.

Curry, whose girlfriend and baby daughter were murdered in a shooting in 2009, told the Post that "to know that there’s hostages and that there’s children involved, that just hit me in a certain place."

“We want their children to come back home, just like we would want our children to come back home. There are children just like ours here in America that are not home, that are being exposed to some of the most heinous acts anyone can imagine," he said.

Curry met with members of the Bibas family during a recent visit to Israel as part of the Sports Speaks Up campaign for Project Max.

Curry played for the Bulls until 2005, then played for the New York Knicks from 2005 to 2010. Curry played for the Miami Heat in the 2011–12 season and was part of the Heat's 2012 championship team. Curry played for the Dallas Mavericks for the early part of the 2012–13 season before playing out the season for the Zhejiang Golden Bulls of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Kfir Bibas, now one, was just nine months old when he was kidnapped from Nir Oz by Hamas terrorists, bundled in his mother Shiri's arms together with his four-year-old brother Ariel. Yarden (Jordan) Bibas is also being held in Gaza, although it is believed that he is not together with Shiri and his sons.

Kfir has now spent the majority of his life in captivity in Gaza, if he is still alive. His brother Ariel will turn five on August 5.