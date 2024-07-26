תיעוד: חיסול מחבלים חמושים ברפיח צילום: דובר צה"ל

Thus far, IDF troops operating against terrorist infrastructure and operatives in the area of Khan Yunis have eliminated approximately 100 terrorists.

Among the terrorists eliminated were seven terror cells whose members fired mortars toward IDF troops during combat in the area. The terror cells were subsequently struck and eliminated by an IDF aircraft.

No IDF injuries were reported during the encounters.

In the area of Rafah, the IAF struck and eliminated two armed terrorists who were identified operating in the area.

Shortly afterward, another terrorist was identified taking the weapon of one of the eliminated terrorists. He was then eliminated in an aerial strike, alongside an additional terrorist.

In addition, IDF troops located tunnel shafts and weapons, including long-range rocket launchers and explosives, in the area of Tel as Sultan.

The IAF struck approximately 45 terror targets, including terrorist cells, tunnel shafts, military structures, and two launch pits used to fire toward Beer Sheva during the war.