Israel and the Hezbollah terror group have told negotiators that they are willing to discuss a ceasefire, provided that a ceasefire-hostage swap deal is achieved in Gaza, diplomats told The New York Times.

The officials, who were briefed on the subject, spoke to the Times on condition of anonymity.

The negotiations with Hezbollah would focus on the removal of Hezbollah terrorists from southern Lebanon, an increased Lebanese military presence in the area, and the demarcation of parts of the Israel-Lebanon border.

Former US ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides told the Times, "Neither side really wants a bigger war because they understand the huge damage that it would cause their countries. The problem is that wars are caused by miscalculations. And by trying to deter each other from escalating, they risk making a miscalculation that does the opposite of what they intended."

Mohanad Hage Ali, a fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Center, told Times that "Hezbollah wants to avoid an all-out war for a reason that is Lebanon's own fragility."