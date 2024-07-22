Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Monday morning prior to taking off for a trip to Washington to meet US President Joe Biden.

Prior to takeoff, Netanyahu greeted the freed hostages and families of hostages who would travel with him.

Turning to his countrymen and the world, Netanyahu said, "I am leaving this for a very important trip to the United States at a time when Israel is fighting on seven fronts and when there is great political uncertainty in Washington."

"I will seek to anchor the bipartisan support that is so important for Israel. And I will tell my friends on both sides of the aisle that regardless of who the American people choose as their next president Israel remains Israel’s indispensable and strong ally in the Middle East."

Netanyahu continued, "I plan to see President Biden, who I have known for over forty years. This will be an opportunity to thank him for the things he did for Israel in the war and during his long and distinguished career in public service, as senator, vice president, and president."

"This will also be an opportunity to discuss with him how to advance in the critical months ahead the goals that are important for both our countries -- achieving the release of all our hostages, defeating Hamas, confronting the terror axis of Iran, and ensuring that all of Israel's citizens can return safely to their homes in the north and the south.

"In this time of war and uncertainty, it is important that Israel's enemies know that America and Israel stand together - today, tomorrow, and always."

The flight will see Netanyahu board the Kanaf Zion (lit. "wing of Zion") plane for the first time since it was returned to use. The plane is used for the president and prime minister, to Washington.