Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer, spoke today about sending draft orders to haredi young adults and expressed confidence that the haredi world will not be harmed by this order.

"The haredi sector should be seen as a partner in the military campaign, I think it is possible to reach respectable numbers without harming the world of Torah," he said in an interview with Kol Hai Radio.

"We must not let the relationship between the haredi sector and the IDF be blown out of proportion; we must not throw the baby out with the bathwater. I think it is possible to serve in the IDF and also strengthen oneself spiritually, but everything must be done with mutual respect."

He further clarified: "We are not talking about recruitment by force. The numbers that the IDF is talking about are also the numbers that the haredi leadership is talking about. These are the numbers that are required by the IDF.

"We are not talking about dragging haredi men from the yeshiva to the army barracks. I am not saying that every action currently being taken by the IDF is perfect, but there is a sincere intent to do it properly."

Referring to the attack in Yemen, he said that "Israel is at war in quite a number of sectors, all of which are being manipulated by Iran."

"We have to choose when to respond. This attack is important, it sends a message to everyone who needs to hear it. At the same time, we need to continue to press hard in the south, we need to reach a clear result there. I don't see the situation in the north ending in negotiations either."

Regarding a possible hostage deal, Sofer said: "I don't speak out publicly about one deal or another. I influence where I can."

Regarding the report claiming that the US government is considering imposing sanctions on Ministers Smotrich and Ben Gvir, Sofer said that "the issue of sanctions on Smotrich and Ben Gvir is an international political event that must be given full attention."