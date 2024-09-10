Minister of Aliyah and Absorption Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionists) called on Tuesday for the creation of a unity government during an address at a ceremony recognizing Prisoners of Zion and victims of antisemitic executions.

"The current war, with all of its challenges has many complexities which aren't merely military or political. We are required and will be required to make dramatic decisions for Israel. The decisions concern the State of Israel's values and most sensitive aspects, they affect our security in the future and the people of Israel's national resilience," Sofer stated.

"We must have a great spirit, that is uniting and believes in the nation and victory. We must have unprecedented mutual responsibility and solidarity," he added.

"We didn't get here by accident, to Israel, and not to Uganda. Not by chance we gathered and continue to gather Jews from all corners of the earth. We are in a historical time after 2000 years of exile and over 76 years of rebirth, and these are the historic proportions that we must look at, they are far from any election polls. This is the time to unite and know how to work together the challenges of the near future require this more than ever," the Minister concluded.