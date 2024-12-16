Since October 7, Jewish fortitude has been evident on more fronts than the battlefront. Despite a raging war in Israel on all its borders, and the evacuation of tens of thousands of Israelis from their homes in the country’s North and South, there has been a significant uptick in Jewish people making aliyah. Nefesh B'Nefesh recently reported a 70% increase in aliyah applications, compared to the previous year, from Western countries, including the U.S., Canada, Europe, and South Africa.

Tasked with both attracting and overseeing new olim is Ofir Sofer, Minister of Aliyah and Integration and a member of Knesset for the Religious Zionism Party. As liaison to the Jewish Diaspora, hoping to bring them on aliyah, Sofer’s position is overlaid with challenges from within and without Israel.

Minister Ofir Sofer

Sofer brings to his mission the tenacity of the soldier and a history of overcoming personal adversity. Born in Alma, a village in the North, Sofer’s father was a mayor and his mother was a teacher. When he was only 12 years old, his father was killed in a car accident.

In 1996, Sofer himself was severely wounded on the battlefield when he served as an officer in the Haruv Battalion. He was recognized as a disabled IDF veteran and received a citation for bravery and action during battle. Despite this, he returned to fight in Lebanon after two years of rehabilitation.

Before entering the Knesset in 2019, Sofer worked as Project Manager at the Ministry for the Development of the Periphery, the Negev, and the Galilee. He currently lives in the Galilee with his wife, a social worker, and his seven children.

Sofer travels frequently as head of the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration. I met with him last week in New Jersey where he chaired a Teachers Conference of Shlichim (Israeli emissaries) in conjunction with the Jewish Agency. We discussed the rise and challenges of aliyah, the changed landscape of the Middle East since October 7, and the optimism he feels for the people of Israel and the State of Israel.

As the person responsible for encouraging and assisting Jews to make aliyah, what message do you give people considering the move?

Israel needs aliyah. It is important for the resilience and solidarity of the State of Israel. To this end, we help with housing, with learning the Hebrew language through an ulpan, and with many new programs.

We are concentrating on attracting students who are interested in making aliyah and developing programs for them. Almost all Israeli universities welcome Jewish student olim and allow them to learn in English or French for their first year. We give them free tuition for two years, connect them with others to share rent, and offer communal support. We plan to strengthen our connection with Chabad and Hillel organizations on American university campuses, hoping this will strengthen the concept of aliyah.

We are focusing our efforts on young people, because we understand that people who make the transition when they’re young find it easier. They can learn a new language more quickly, and young singles don’t have to worry yet about earning salaries large enough to support families. However, in the past few years, we are seeing many young families making aliyah. It’s incredible.

This surge of aliyah is happening despite the intense challenges of this past year with Israel at war. Do you attribute this to growing antisemitism in those countries or do you think it’s ideological?

I think it’s ideological and an expression of solidarity. I don’t deny the antisemitism aspect. It’s clear that there’s antisemitism in Europe, the U.S., Canada and other countries. But I have talked with people who made the difficult decision to make aliyah. I have seen tears in their eyes when they say that wanting to be a part of their people led them to make aliyah.

One young woman from France told me that she did not grow up in a religious family or even a traditional home. No youth movement, no Zionist movement, nothing. But she said that when she saw the pictures of October 7, she decided to make aliyah. Another person from Australia decided to make aliyah this past year on his first trip to Israel for the same reason.

The driving force for aliyah now seems to be an expression of solidarity with the Jewish people. This past year we have seen an outpouring of solidarity missions, financial support, and other events. But the utmost display of solidarity is making aliyah. And on the top of that is having young men decide to make aliyah and serve in the army. That is so inspiring. We see the numbers and they’re high. I think there is one army unit comprised solely of young men who made aliyah.

You conclude that this increased connection among Jews to the Jewish state is attributed to an increased connection with Jewish identity?

Yes. It’s clear that October 7 connected Jews to their roots and heritage. It linked the Jewish people with their tradition. That is what is so unique about Israel. Look at other countries. It’s natural that when there is a war, like in Russia and Ukraine, people escape those countries. But in Israel, there was the opposite outcome. When Israel was at war, people came to Israel. To me, this is an amazing phenomenon that teaches us more than anything about the nature of the Jewish people.

Before the American elections, many American Jews were openly considering aliyah had Trump not won. Now that Trump won, do you predict plans of aliyah might dwindle or be put on hold?

In the short period that I am here in America on this visit, I did hear people say that. But I think we have to look at the long term. We have to look at the direction and vision that aliyah is predicated on. It’s a vision of shivat Tzion, a return to Zion.

This is why I emphasize the importance of learning about Jewish identity. When young people come to Israel on aliyah through the Jewish agency, I recommend that they learn about their Jewish heritage. Some of them follow up on it and some don’t.

How is the government addressing the prohibitive cost of real estate in Israel that might dissuade people from making aliyah or even buying investment property there?

For olim, the government is helping with rent with 2000 NIS every month for two years in the North, the South and in Judea and Samaria. For example, if someone rents an apartment in Ariel, in Samaria, and pays approximately 3000-3500 NIS per month, the Israeli government gives 2000 NIS towards the rent. This also includes Yokneam and Kiryat Gat. I am hoping to expand this to Ashkelon and Haifa.

We also help with mas rechisha (acquisition tax) when people buy a home. Buying a home in Israel is complicated. Because of this, we advanced a government decision to help in a practical way with mas rechisha. It translates into 200,000 NIS savings in certain situations, depending on the cost of the apartment. There are time limits and exemptions for certain taxes.

We can’t help with everything but we try. Buying property in Israel is an issue that Israelis struggle with as well, especially soldiers and young people. I don’t want to create competition or tension between Israelis and new olim. We need to have an ayin tovah, to look at each other favorably. That means making sure that everyone is happy. We encourage aliyah, but we don’t want to create a gap between olim and Israelis. With this in mind, we plan to develop programs that will designate land in the South and the North, and perhaps in Gush Etztion, specifically for olim.

Your emphasis on settling new olim in the North and South presupposes that those areas will be safe for habitation. As we speak today, the volatile conditions in Syria in the North and Gaza in the South are still preventing Israelis from returning to their homes there. Do you think the situation with Syria is exacerbating this problem and at what point will it be safe for a return?

I don’t think Syria is exacerbating the problem. No, I think the opposite. I think that everyone understands that the strategic situation in Israel and the Middle East can change. Literally. It already changed for the good. Israel became stronger.

Look what happened with Hezbollah in Lebanon and with Hamas in Gaza, and now with Syria. We don’t know if we prefer the rebels or the Assad regime. But all the changes have resulted in weakening the Iranian regime and its evil proxies.

Netanyahu has said that he does not want to have a civilian presence in Gaza after the war. What kind of day after outcome would you like to see in Gaza and do you think there will actually be a day after with Hamas terrorists continuously regenerating?

Everyone understands that Israel must control the area to protect itself. But I think you are correct - I don’t know if there is a day after. A lot of Gaza’s population, maybe all of the population, supports Hamas in Gaza. We can’t close our eyes and say that there’s an easy solution or give authority to others to solve the problem.

I was wounded as a second commander in the paratrooper unit in the army. I understand that we have to have an attitude of continuing to “mow the lawn”. No one should think achieving the goals of the war will be easy or will be short term. The war can’t stop because the threats don’t stop. It has to continue.

Do you think that when the hostages return, with Hashem’s help, the level of fighting might decrease?

I hope and pray that we will succeed in bringing home all the hostages. This is an essential goal and we must invest in significant efforts to bring them back. But things changed after October 7, which led to what happened in Syria. Something changed in the minds of Israelis. We realized that we have to go back to principles of self-preservation, of "He who comes to kill you, you should kill him beforehand."

In the Middle East we are few against many. Because of that we have to be strong. I don’t think that all of our enemies at the borders, and in Judea and Samaria, will disappear. We have work and we know what to do, but we believe in Netzach Yisrael, the eternality of the Jewish people.

The two-state solution is officially dead in Israel, with the Knesset overwhelmingly rejecting it this past summer. Trump’s win and his pro-Israel appointees have prompted Finance Minister Smotrich to say that Trump’s upcoming presidency presents an “important opportunity” to “apply Israeli sovereignty to the settlements in Judea and Samaria”. Do you think this can become a reality and is it a priority for Israelis?

I think that we have many goals in the upcoming years. I also understand that the Trump administration presents an opportunity that we should take advantage of. So, I don’t know how this issue will play out, but it’s clear that we will have good cooperation with the Trump administration and we are cognizant and grateful for his support. Much has changed even since he has been elected a few weeks ago. I believe that change will happen for the good.

With the ICC arrest warrants out for Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Gallant, how concerned are you that this might affect yourself as a minister or other Israelis? In the U.S., there is talk of sanctions against the ICC. What is Israel doing about it?

I think this has damaged the public image of the State of Israel and the soldiers in the IDF. It has harmed public opinion against Israel. I think Israel must defend itself and we are doing that. Everything that we did and are doing in this war is according to international law. These antisemitic activities have no place, and we must strenuously fight against them. It is fortunate that the incoming Trump administration will stand with Israel on this issue.

Sara Lehmann is an award-winning New York based columnist and interviewer. For more of her writings please visit saralehmann.com.