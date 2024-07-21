Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to send a delegation to hold negotiations on a prisoner swap.

“I commend Prime Minister Netanyahu for the decision to send a negotiation team to resume talks in order to secure the return of the hostages," Gallant said.

"I wish the Prime Minister the best of luck during his important visit to the the United States - the closest ally and partner of the State of Israel."

"As a result of our military achievements during this war, the conditions have been created and a limited window of opportunity has opened to establish a framework for the release of the hostages."

Gallant also stressed that "even if there are disagreements, the defense establishment backs you in your mission to bring about an agreement.”

The Prime Minister's Office confirmed: "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, 21 July 2024, held an in-depth discussion regarding the hostages, together with the hostage negotiation team and senior security establishment officials."

"The Prime Minister directed that a negotiation team be sent this Thursday."