Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived Monday morning (Israel time) at the US Air Force base "Andrews" near Washington, ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

According to the White House schedule, the two will meet at 6:30 PM (1:30 AM Israel time). Trump will greet Netanyahu at the White House entrance and then host him for dinner.

On Sunday, prior to his departure, Netanyahu told the media: "We are working to achieve the much discussed deal, on the conditions that we have agreed to. I have dispatched a team to the negotiations with clear instructions. I believe that the conversation with President Trump can definitely help advance that result which we are all hoping for."

He also stressed that, "We will not allow the encouragement of hostage taking and murder - that means the elimination of Hamas's military capabilities. I am committed to all the objectives, and we will achieve them with our soldiers and the correct and bold decisions that we've made."

"The commitment is to stand guard and prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. There is an opportunity to broaden the circle of peace. There is an opportunity and an ability to bring a great future for the people of Israel and the Middle East," he added.

Also on Sunday, Trump told the media that there is a "good chance" that there would be a deal with Hamas this week that would secure the release of some of the remaining hostages.

Trump also said that he will discuss the issue of a permanent deal with Iran with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when the two meet in the White House on Monday.

"We're working on a lot of things with Israel. One of the things is probably a permanent deal with Iran. In other words, they have to give up all of the things that you know so well," said Trump, who once again stated that the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities resulted in "a complete and total obliteration."

Asked about a potential deal with Hamas, Trump replied, "I think we're close to a deal on Gaza. We could have it this week. I think there's a good chance we have a deal with Hamas during the coming week, pertaining to quite a few of the hostages."