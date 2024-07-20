Yoni Greenblatt, a student at the hesder yeshiva in Neve Dekalim, was severely injured in Rafah, and the yeshiva has asked the public to pray for his recovery.

"Our dear friend, Yoni Greenblatt, in his third year of studies, was injured today by an antitank missile fired towards a house in Rafah, and evacuated to the hospital in serious condition," the statement read.

"Please pray for, and dedicate Torah studies for the success and healing of all of Israel's soldiers, and a complete and quick recovery for our friend, Yehonatan Aharon, the son of Yisraela Greenblatt."

Earlier on Saturday evening, two IDF soldiers were injured following a UAV infiltration from Lebanon, the IDF confirmed.

One of the soldiers suffered light injuries, while the second suffered moderate injuries.

"The soldiers have been evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified," the IDF stated.