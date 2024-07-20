Two IDF soldiers were injured Saturday evening following a UAV infiltration from Lebanon, the IDF confirmed.

One of the soldiers suffered light injuries, while the second suffered moderate injuries.

According to an IDF statement, "Following the sirens that sounded earlier this evening regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in northern Israel, interceptors were launched toward numerous suspicious aerial targets that crossed from Lebanon. Several falls were identified in the area of Zaura."

"As a result of the attack, one IDF soldier was moderately injured and another was lightly injured.

"The soldiers have been evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified."