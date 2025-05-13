Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Monday with wounded IDF reservists from the “Wounded Warriors for Victory” Forum.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister heard firsthand accounts from the reservists about their courageous service on various fronts, the moments they were injured in battle, and their rehabilitation process. The reservists expressed support for Netanyahu’s leadership in pursuing victory and achieving all war objectives, urging him to decisively defeat the Hamas terror organization.

“Eliminating Hamas and freeing all our hostages—these go hand in hand. That’s how we’re doing it,” Netanyahu stated. “First of all, things have changed. In the coming days, we are going in with full force to complete the mission. Completing the mission means defeating Hamas. It means destroying Hamas.”

“Our forces are already there. Hamas might say ‘time-out — we want to release ten more hostages.’ Fine, bring them. We’ll take them. And then we’ll move in. But there will be no situation where we stop the war. We can have a ceasefire for a set time, but we are going all the way,” he emphasized.

Regarding a solution which would allow Gazans to emigrate, Netanyahu said: “We’ve established a management body that will facilitate departures, but the issue is one thing — we need host countries. That’s what we’re working on now. If we provide a way out, I’m telling you that more than 50% will leave — probably far more. But Hamas will not remain there.”

Addressing the wounded soldiers, Netanyahu added: “There’s one thing that it's important for you to know — we’ve approved an additional NIS 4 billion in support for reservists and their families, including partners. I say this from the heart — you are heroes. I’m not saying it as a slogan — you truly are heroes. You are an example and inspiration to the people of Israel. And with your spirit, I want to say: We are winning, but we will complete the victory. We are going for absolute victory.”