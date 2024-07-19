Contact UsContact UsSearch

Balak: Yaakov and Yisrael - two levels

Religious Zionist Torah scholars find the connections between each Torah portion read on Shabbat and the Land of Israel.

We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Parashat Balak
Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Yehuda Gold

In Parashat Balak, the posuk says: "How goodly are your tents, Yaakov, your dwellings, Israel.

Question
Why is the name Yaakov associated with tents and the name Israel with dwellings?

Answer
The essence of Ya’akov allows the nation to survive in times of suffering in exile. The essence of Yisrael allows the Nation of Israel to reach the level of authority to declare God’s name which is only possible in their Land, Eretz Yisrael.

Mishna:MesectTa’anit Perek 4 Mishna 6
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Yehuda Gold

The mishna in Taanit teaches: "On Tisha b’Av it was decreed the Israelites would not enter the Land of Israel, and the First &Second Temples were destroyed."

Question
Why was the punishment for the sin of the Spies more severe than the sin of the Golden Calf?

Answer
Rabbi Ya’akov Emden explains: “For Israel is God’s portion and the Land is His portion; Torah depends upon both, God’s nation and God’s Land. One who abandons either abandons both”.

