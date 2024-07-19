Balak: Yaakov and Yisrael - two levels

We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

To view all the Torah Lessons, Click Here

Parashat Balak

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Yehuda Gold

In Parashat Balak, the posuk says: "How goodly are your tents, Yaakov, your dwellings, Israel.



Question

Why is the name Yaakov associated with tents and the name Israel with dwellings?



Answer

The essence of Ya’akov allows the nation to survive in times of suffering in exile. The essence of Yisrael allows the Nation of Israel to reach the level of authority to declare God’s name which is only possible in their Land, Eretz Yisrael.

To view all the Mishna Lessons, Click Here

Mishna:MesectTa’anit Perek 4 Mishna 6

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Yehuda Gold