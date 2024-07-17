Mossad Director David Barnea participated in Tuesday's cabinet meeting and warned that the female hostages have no time left.

A minister who was at the meeting revealed to Walla that Barnea said that it would "take weeks, at best, to find a system to prevent the transfer of arms from the southern Gaza Strip to the north, and the girls in captivity don't have that time."

Throughout the meeting, Ministers Bezalel Smotirch and Itamar Ben-Gvir continued in their opposition to the deal.

On the other hand, Ministers Miri Regev and Gila Gamliel expressed support for the proposal. "It's an open wound in society, it is our obligation to the public and civilians who the IDF and Shin Bet didn't protect on October 7th," Regev stated.

Gamliel added: "Women could give birth after nine months, and that is a tragedy from which there is no way back."

"There are also men there," Ben-Gvir interjected.