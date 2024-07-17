The Royal Academy of Arts has exhibited three works of art that display extreme criticism of Israel and its war on Hamas.

One of the works was entitled “The Mass Slaughter of Defenceless Women & Children Is Not How You Deradicalise Gaza,” which features a faceless pilot in an aircraft with a Star of David symbol against a backdrop of body bags.

A man named Andy presented a painting he called "Conflict," in which he drew a swastika looming over women huddled together and screaming. Andy “created this piece of work inspired by the recent conflict in Gaza," stated the caption of the painting.

Another piece displays a protester hiding her face with a sign on which he wrote: "Jews say stop genocide on Palestinians: Not in Our Name."

The Board of Deputies of British Jews attacked the exhibition and stating that there has been no attempt to explain the context or display other works that would express a different opinion.

The Royal Academy of Arts receives significant financial funding from the British Royal Family, as well as from Britain itself, in addition to income from hosting art exhibitions.

The Jewish Chronicle has reported that the Royal Academy of Arts has in the meantime removed two of the artworks following outrage from Jewish leaders, although one incendiary piece remains on display. The two pieces are “Conflict” and “Jews say stop genocide on Palestinians: Not in Our Name.”