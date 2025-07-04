Four pro‑Palestinian Arab activists have been formally charged with serious offenses following a break‑in at the Royal Air Force’s Brize Norton base in Oxfordshire last month, during which two military aircraft were damaged, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Counter‑terrorism authorities allege the individuals, aged between 22 and 35, conspired “to enter a prohibited place knowingly for a purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the UK” and to commit criminal damage.

The suspects remain in custody. Police intend to present evidence suggesting the incident meets the threshold for terrorism‑linked offending.

On June 20, operatives from the campaign group Palestine Action gained access to the central England air base, reportedly spraying red paint over two RAF planes used for refuelling and transport, in protest against Britain’s support for Israel. Authorities assess the damage to be approximately £7 million, according to Reuters.

In response to both the attack and ongoing disruptive campaigns, the UK Parliament voted on Wednesday to designate Palestine Action as a terrorist organization. The group has denounced the move as an “abuse of power” and announced its intention to challenge the ban in the courts.

Palestine Action has previously targeted British companies with links to Israel, notably including the Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems.

The group also previously defaced a painting of Lord Balfour at Trinity College Cambridge, spraying the portrait with red paint and slashing it.