Today, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant hosted U.S. CENTCOM Commander, General (* * * *) Michael Erik Kurilla, at the MOD HQ in Tel Aviv, together with Deputy Chief of the General Staff MG. Amir Baram.

Minister Gallant provided General Kurilla with a situation assessment of both the southern and northern arenas. The Minister briefed General Kurilla on the recent strike targeting senior Hamas officials and emphasized Israel’s commitment to dismantling Hamas as a military and governing authority - including pursuing its senior leadership.

Minister Gallant also discussed the humanitarian efforts facilitated in coordination with the U.S., including the distribution of aid via the JLOTS. In this regard, Minister Gallant discussed the transition process from the JLOTS to the delivery of aid through the Ashdod port, via a dedicated pier - “Pier 28.”

The Minister emphasized the defense establishment’s commitment to working with international partners to ensure the entry of critical humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Minister Gallant also discussed the northern arena and ongoing Hezbollah aggression, as well as Iranian attempts to destabilize the region via proxy attacks. In this regard, the Minister emphasized the critical cooperation with the United States.