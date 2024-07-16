The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, has been working to make security dogs available to civilian security squads throughout Israel due to the rising tensions brought on by the war.

The organization will both provide the dogs and train them together with their human handlers to help them effectively carry out security assignments.

Properly trained dogs can assist in the identification, neutralization, and elimination of hostile assailants, and in the prevention of incursions and attacks.

As part of the program, a special meeting was held this morning (Tuesday), between IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov, Moshe Ben-Zichri, chairman of the security committee of Harish, and Yaron Dotan, commander of the Harish civilian security squad, as well as other volunteers.