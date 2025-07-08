The Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit organization specializing in working dogs for search and rescue, successfully located a missing woman at risk after an all-night search operation last Friday night in Jerusalem.

The search began on Friday evening, when IDU volunteers were urgently dispatched to assist in locating Michal Wasserman, 28, who had been missing since July 4 from the Ramot neighborhood.

Throughout the night, IDU volunteers, supported by advanced tracking equipment and trained working dogs, searched intensively across both open terrain and urban areas. Early Saturday morning, one of the IDU’s search dogs, Loki, led his handler to the woman’s location. She was found alive, and her life was saved thanks to the swift and skilled response.

“This rescue was made possible by the dedication and perseverance of our volunteers, who worked through the night without rest,” the IDU said in a statement. “We salute the professionalism of our team and the vital role of our canine partner, Loki."