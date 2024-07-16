In accordance with a situational assessment, the head of the IDF Southern Command, Major General Yaron Finkelman, signed an order to change the policy of closed military zones in several areas in the Gaza Envelope and in agricultural areas.

As part of the change, a series of localities in the Gaza Envelope were declared closed military areas, to which entry is prohibited without prior coordination.

The localities that were declared as a closed military area are: Netiv HaAsara, Kfar Aza, Nahal Oz, Kissufim, Ein HaShlosha, Nirim, Nir Oz, Nir Yitzhak, Sufa, Holit and Kerem Shalom.

The order came into effect on Monday evening at 11:59 p.m., and it will remain in effect until July 31 at 11:59 p.m.