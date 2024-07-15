IDF forces completed another raid in Gaza City, focusing on a humanitarian complex run by UNRWA.

The activity took place between the Al-Sabra neighborhood and Tel Al-Hawa. The commando brigade that raided the complex found renewed workshops for the production of UAVs and many weapons.

They also found a recruitment office for terror operatives and rockets and explosive devices hidden in food warehouses.

The humanitarian complex was taken by Hamas and turned into food warehouses for the residents through which they distributed food to the displaced and thus gained control over the area.

In the footage published today (Monday) by the IDF spokesperson, commando brigade soldiers are seen operating in the south and center of the Strip, raiding weapon warehouses, and destroying terror tunnels and underground infrastructure.