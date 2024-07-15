The chairman of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, MK Avigdor Liberman, revealed at his party meeting this afternoon (Monday) that he is negotiating a joint run in the next elections with former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

"I spoke with Bennett two days ago and we are expected to meet again on Wednesday," Liberman said.

Earlier, at the Calcalist Conference, the chairman of Yisrael Beiteinu estimated that within a few months the Knesset would dissolve.

"The Prime Minister intends to dissolve the Knesset himself in November. So far, work on the state budget, which is supposed to be presented to the government in August, has not started," Liberman said.

"The 2025 budget will be very difficult, a budget of cuts and far-reaching consequences, and it seems that the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister do not want to be identified with the cuts. The war expenses have exceeded 300 billion shekels, and the defense budget will have to be increased, so a new budget from scratch is necessary. When I hear that Finance Minister Smotrich is talking about a continuing budget, I suggest he enroll in an introductory economics course, a new budget is needed that reflects all the changes and transformations we have gone through. Since they are not submitting a budget, and the Prime Minister does not want to take the stand on December 2, my conclusion is that in November he will dissolve the Knesset himself, and we will go to elections a few months later."

"We are also seeing that the coalition is unable to progress, only last week they had to withdraw all the bills and change the agenda. Thanks to our persistent struggle in the opposition, we managed to stop the draft evasion law and the cushy jobs law. Therefore, one way or another, we will go to elections. This deep crisis is also a one-time opportunity to change and correct all the failures that have occurred since 1948. From establishing a constitution to mandatory core curriculum studies. The problem is that nothing is being managed, neither on the security level nor on the civil level. The State of Israel needs management," he added.

On the possibility of unifications on the right, he said, "What should guide all the players is how to get the maximum number of mandates. Sometimes in politics, contrary to mathematics, 2+2 can give 3 and can give 5. It is necessary to make a sane and responsible decision on how to proceed, whether by unifying everyone, or by having several lists. And to understand what will bring the maximum number of mandates to the same Zionist coalition. I hope that after the elections, the Likud party, without Netanyahu, will also be part of the coalition."

"The guiding principle that should be demanded from all candidates, is a commitment to establishing a broad Zionist coalition. Without it, we cannot fix anything, not the draft law, not the core curriculum studies, and not the establishment of a constitution. What is happening today is that the current government is funding the creation of an anti-Zionist majority in every way and with huge budgets. They are unable to touch any political budget of unnecessary ministries for tradition, heritage, and national tasks, all of which, of course, must be closed."

Liberman did not hide his desire to be the right-wing candidate for Prime Minister. "At this time, in terms of experience, organizational, managerial ability, and knowledge, I see myself as the most suitable candidate for Prime Minister. I hope we succeed in dissolving the Knesset before November. We need dramatic changes that will unify Israeli society, and strengthen national resilience."